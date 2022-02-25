news, local-news,

Whyalla businessman Tom Antonio could emerge as the "king-maker" in deciding which of the major parties wins government after nominating to run again for SA Best at the March 19 state election. This is according to a party spokesman who said the election is expected to be a "cliffhanger". He said the Labor Party needed a sizeable swing against the Liberal government to win at least five seats to gain power or rely on the support of independents to form government while the Liberals also needed to pick up seats and the backing of those party members banished to the cross-benches in a series of scandals last year. Mr Antonio, a prominent business and community leader on Eyre Peninsula, finished a close second to Giles' Labor incumbent Eddie Hughes in 2018. But this time, according to the party spokesman, the result could go down to the wire and hinge on a handful of votes and preference flows from the Liberals' candidate, another well-known Whyalla identity Graeme Taylor, and minor parties contesting the seat which had never been out of Labor's hands. The last election was a bare-knuckle battle. Mr Antonio, the former Whyalla councillor and Deputy Mayor, was later successful in legal action against a damaging Facebook post and received an apology from the author as part of an undisclosed settlement. The party spokesman said SA Best would not hesitate to "return fire" during the campaign. Mr Antonio said he wants to concentrate on fixing some critical issues in the electorate. "Both parties have taken Giles for granted," he said. If elected into a position of influence in parliament, Mr Antonio said he would demand the new government set up an apprenticeship training school in Whyalla instead of forcing apprentices to move away from their homes to Adelaide to study, as well as advocating for a greater rate of pay for them.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PT5WvZtvmBPsgG5FrHxVQb/b3278e9e-f982-456e-9b7d-e3c63d18b47e.jpeg/r0_271_824_737_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg