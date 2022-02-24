news, local-news,

When the number two features prominently in you and your partner's love story, there aren't many better dates to get married than on the 22nd day of the second month of 2022. Jake and Roxy (nee Dibben) Richardson tied the knot at 2.22pm on 22/2/22 in Whyalla's Ada Ryan Gardens. The couple, who live in Whyalla, said the number two and multiples of it had been "significant" since they had been together. "When we first got together, it was the 24th of April, 2011," Roxy said. "I found out I was pregnant with my first child on the 20th of June, and the kids' birthdays have twos in them. "Twos have been consistent throughout our time together." The pair have been together for 11 years and got engaged nine years ago, but a health scare in the family two years ago prompted them to hurry planning for their special day. It was initially scheduled for another date with many twos - February 20, 2020 - but they had to reschedule it. The new date was perfect - they had great weather for the small ceremony which featured their immediate family and a close friend. They will be holding their "proper" wedding celebration for their family and friends at Hummock Hill on Saturday, March 5.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/2f877f4a-af5d-465a-9963-1ee32bcf1f6c.jpg/r968_190_3405_1567_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg