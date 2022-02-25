Whyalla dog, cat plan set for consultation

news, local-news,

After extensive community engagement over the last 12 months, a new five-year Dog and Cat Management Plan drafted by the Whyalla council is ready for consultation. The draft, which was approved at the council's February 21 meeting, will be released shortly for public consultation, with any appropriate feedback being considered for inclusion before the plan is adopted by council. It should be noted that this draft plan consultation is a separate entity to the council's request of community feedback on the issue of allowing dogs off-leash along the broader foreshore area at certain times of the day. During the past year, information days were held at the Westlands Shopping Centre, council staff spoke to residents who were outdoors with their dogs and a survey was available online and as a hard copy. READ: Whyalla council hosts dogs off-leash survey Over 250 survey responses produced some re-occuring themes, including: Half of the survey respondents stated they had problems with feral or semi-owned cats in their area and other major concerns included dog faeces in public places and irresponsible dog and cat owners. Other topics of concern were the rehoming of dogs and cats in the city, management of nuisance cats, wandering and barking dogs, and increased patrols and enforcement of the by-laws governing dog and cat management. After community consultation of the draft a final plan will be presented for adoption at the next available council meeting. For more information visit

