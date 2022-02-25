news, local-news,

There are plans to increase participation in a jobseeker program by 50 per cent in the west and mid north of South Australia. Workskil Australia is expanding its youth employment services to deliver the Federal Government's Transition to Work Program in Whyalla, as well as Port Augusta, Port Pirie, Port Lincoln and Kadina over the next five years. The program is being delivered by the local Workskil Australia team and is available to young people aged 15 to 24 years who meet the criteria set by the Federal Government. Focus of the program includes providing practical support and work experience to build skills, confidence and readiness for employment. There is also provision of a dedicated youth coach to help participants find and apply for local jobs as well as access further education and training. Workskil Australia chief executive Nicole Dwyer said the charity organisation would be seeking to recruit an additional staff to deliver the program. "We're pleased to have been chosen to deliver more Transition to Work services and thereby help more young Australians on their career journey," Ms Dwyer said. "We take a very personal approach to helping our participants build their confidence and skills to become work ready. "For us, there's nothing more satisfying than seeing a young person blossom and then share their excitement when they achieve success." - Details: Anyone interested can contact Workskil Australia to check if they are eligible - register interest at www.workskil.com.au (and download an information kit), or call 1800 125 555.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/fa77f3fc-ca97-4184-ac06-298cc63e609c.jpg/r3_58_1134_697_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Workskil Australia expands its youth employment services