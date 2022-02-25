Calling Whyalla kids to become cadets

news, local-news,

Whyalla kids aged between 11 and 17 that have an interest in the Country Fire Service are invited to join the Middleback CFS Cadet Program. For the first time ever, the brigade will be running a CFS cadet program, with the first week starting next Wednesday, March 2. Brigade Captain Shannon Doble said it was a great program, giving participants countless opportunities. "The cadet program teaches kids basic firefighting skills, they get to ride on the appliances in non-emergency roles, doing pumping operations, hose work and radio communications," he said. "They are learning lots of skills and it prepares them for if they then want to join the brigade once they get to age, it gives them those skills that they can make the transition across. "The cadets program is a very good initiative because the kids get to learn new skills, it's free, and it gets them involved in their local communities as well." He can attest to the lifelong lessons learnt as a cadet, as he started his CFS career as a cadet himself. "I started as a cadet when I started, way back in 1999, so I started as a cadet and worked my way up and then joined the senior brigade when I was old enough to do so," he said. "I found it very rewarding, it teaches you life skills." As well as the training, the program will open up new opportunities for the cadets. "It's a good program, in that it gives them an opportunity to attend camps and local events and they are looking at cadet competitions as well, and there are quite a few cadets around the area that we can interact with - There is a big cadet brigade at Stirling North. Cadets will train weekly on a Wednesday evening from 5.30pm until 6.45pm at the Middleback CFS Station at 41 Keith Street Whyalla. If you would like to get involved, please contact the Brigade Cadet Coordinator Alistair via email Alistair.gardiner@sacfsvolunteer.org.au, Captain Doble on 0488082293 or message the Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/w7aRGLzLtnQ6Y2JMxSwjPh/e9d736b2-6a19-4ccc-b423-34b22e5773d5.jpg/r0_1027_3063_2758_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg