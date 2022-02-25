Tight results in Whyalla's softball competition

sport, local-sport,

Whyalla softball matches for this Sunday, February 27 9.00am - Teeball 10.15am - Softball - Indians Vs Cats - Umpires - Eagles - Covid -R/R 11.45am - Softball - Road Runners vs Eagles - Umpires - Cats - Covid - Indians LAST WEEK On Friday, February 18 Indians took on Eagles, with the second match resulting in Cats forfeiting to Road Runners. Eagles in first scored three across with hits from Judi Kneebone, Gloria Colson and Carmen Buzzacott. Indians scored five with a two-base hit from Courtney Balek and hit from Kerrie King as the game was fairly even with both sides having hits and errors. Indians' Shelley Cousins and Maddi Welgraven both had a good day in the field taking five catches between them with Eagles' Barla Dodd also having three. Rona Dodd and Kirsten Fisher had safe hits as the game played out to four innings, finishing in a tie, 7-7. Safe Hits - Eagles: D. Atkinson 1, J. Kneebone 1, G.Colson 2, C. Buzzacott 2, K. Fisher 1, R. Dodd 1; Catches - B. Dodd 3, J. Kneebone 1, A. Watson 1, G. Colson 1 Safe Hits - Indians: S. Cousins 1, C. Balek 1, M. Welgraven 1, T. Blue 1, K. King 1; Catches - S. Cousins 3, M. Welgraven 2, M.Tremble 1 -Pitching K. King 1 K2 On Sunday, February 20, Indians fought back to get the win against Cats. Cats were first in and they got three across with Railey Reedy having the safe hit. Indians' Shelley Cousins had the only safe hit in the first dig. Both sides scored in the second and third with Cats' Amy Vanroosmalen having two home runs. Cats' pitcher Cassie White did well in her first time full game. Indians' Tanya Eversen finished with two safe hits as Courtney Balek got a three base hit while youngster Jess Childs did well to get a stolen base at home to score another run. Going into the bottom fourth the scores were tied at 8-8 but again with some well-placed hits seen them take final score to 16-8. Safe Hits - Cats - A. Vanroosmalen 2 (HR's), R. Reedy 1, D. Reedy 1 - Catches - A. Vanroosmalen 3, R.Reedy 2, M.Hopkins 2 Indians - S. Cousins 3, C. Balek 2, T.Blue 1, B. Andersson 1, T. Eversen 2, S. Nottle 2 - Catches - B. Andersson 1, M. Welgraven 1, C. Balek 1 The second game on Sunday was between Road Runners and Eagles. Eagles were in first with Danielle Atkinson and Aimee Watson both having safe hits as Missy McNamara with a pop up to pitcher Jeanne Mcintosh who threw to second for the double play. Roadies were kept scoreless and hitless until the third dig - then Kylie Whibley, Bri Roughsedge and Jeanne Mcintosh all on with safe hits going into the top fourth Danielle crossed the plate with an error. Roadies needed one for the draw or two for the win - Kylie Whibley was on with a safe hit to right field but some nice pitching and fielding by Eagles' Carmen Buzzacott kept to just the four and Eagles taking the close win 5-4. Safe Hits- Eagles - D. Atkinson 3, J. Kneebone 1, A. Watson 2, B. Dodd 1, K. Fisher 1 S. Dodd 1 - Catches - C. Buzzacott 3, M. Mcnamarra 1, J. Kneebone 1 - Pitching - C. Buzzacott 1 K2 Roadies - K. Whibley 2, B. Roughsedge 1, J.Mcintosh 1, P.Colier 1 - Catches - J. Mcintosh 2, S. Haake 2, B. ROughsedge 1, D. Hutchinson 1 - Pitching - B. Roughsede 1 K2

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/7d00856a-cc27-433d-bf52-96aabab8ebb4.jpg/r360_273_2457_1458_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg