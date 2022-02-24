Whyalla uneARTh Festival to be launched at surf club

Whyalla uneARTh Festival is being launched on the Whyalla foreshore at Surf Lifesaving Club on Tuesday, March 1. Local artists and anyone involved in the festival is invited to attend at 4pm and to dress loud, proud and get in the mood to launch the full program of uneARTh. The festival is coming to town from March 19-26, with the opening event at the Ada Ryans gardens commencing on the first Saturday, presented by Whyalla City Council. This opening event on Saturday, March 19 will begin at 11am, comprising of music and entertainment, including diverse food and markets at the gardens. Organisers have described the upcoming event as a fun family day out, where festival goers will be able to also experience the beautiful festival gardens along the Whyalla Foreshore, encouraging attendees to visit the beautiful seaside and check out the dolphins, walk along the award-winning jetty, go for a swim, take a walk in the Wetlands or "simply create and rejuvenate" during their stay in Whyalla during the fringe. On the same night and continuing at different venues throughout the nine-day festival period, The 60 Four: In Concert will play for the first time at the Chaffey Theatre, starting at 7.30pm, with the group presenting the biggest hits of the '60s with a contemporary sound. The group of four will showcase "slick moves" and tight four part harmonies, performing hits from the 60s and other old favourites, including over two hours of The Beatles, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Beach Boys, The Bee Gees, Johnny O Keefe and more. Some of the locations the group will perform at will require attendees to show proof of double vaccination or exemption upon entry - check the performance listing at https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringe-lists/whyalla-s-unearth-festival for the vaccination icon ahead of purchase. Two performances from 'Leather Lungs' will take place throughout the festival, both taking place at the theatre in the Middleback Arts Centre - the first performance will start at 8:00pm on Friday March 25, and the second will be on Thursday, March 24 at 8pm. On the last day of the Fringe, Lucky Sam's evening show 'The Not That Late Show,' will take place in the Old Girl Guide Hall, Jessop White Park, starting at 7pm on Saturday March 26, hosted by LuckySam's Fringe Family Favourites. The performance will feature an award winning rolling cast of shows from award winning acts, with the performers showcasing a combination of circus, comedy and music.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/86b17f8f-ff8c-4e9e-963a-5f961e4143f4.jpg/r0_171_2738_1718_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Whyalla uneARTh Festival to be launched at surf club