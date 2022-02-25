GFG Alliance welcomes new apprentices, graduates in Whyalla

Whyalla, GFG Alliance

More apprenticeship, graduate and vacation student programs for mining and steelworking in Whyalla have been very successful in providing experience and a trade for a number of young professionals. The programs, on offer from GFG Alliance, incorporated both trade specific and personal development components which the company hoped would ensure the development of employees who were highly capable. Twenty-two new apprentices started a four-year apprenticeship to become mechanical fitters, fabricators, machinists and electricians. The apprenticeship program started with a foundation year focused on formal qualifications and trade-specific workshops. Following years would see apprentices spending more time in on-the-job training and site rotations, to improve operational knowledge. The graduate program was open to young professionals who have completed their degree and are ready to commence their careers. Twenty-six graduate program positions were offered in geology, finance, and various engineering fields. The two-year program gives participants the opportunity to enhance learning experiences, focus on professional development and continuously improve methodologies. When the program is successfully completed, graduates will be deployed into positions within the GFG Alliance. GFG Alliance executive general manager of human resources, Mark Wakelin, said the program would create pathways for the next generation of workers to pursue a career in their chosen field in the mining and steel industry. "Fundamental to this is ensuring there are employment pathways in place so young people in the local community can continue to live and work in the area," he said. "Attracting and developing talented young people is not only building the capability and capacity of our business but also further supporting local employment which in turn bolsters the local community. "These programs are a commitment to the future of our Whyalla operations and the continued growth of Whyalla as a vibrant, prosperous, and livable community."

