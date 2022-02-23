news, local-news,

Whyalla is set to be a part of Clean Up Australia Day again, with participants working to help clean up areas of the city throughout the day. Locals will be hosting clean up groups, gathering together at areas needing attention on Saturday March 5. Supported by the Whyalla City Council, Kimberley Pursche will be hosting a clean up group which will gather at the Civic Park carpark on Nicolson Avenue, from 10am to 1pm. "People can register at our table on site on the day; we're also encouraging people to bring their own gloves - if they do not have any, they are welcome to come down and we can give them a pair," Ms Pursche said. She said participants would receive rubbish bags to separate recycling from landfill and is encouraging them to bring their own equipment which may assist them in their collection. "Thanks to support from Veolia, we will have access to a skip bin to dispose of the general rubbish which they will remove after the event," she said. "In terms of recyclable items found, I am planning to take the recycling home and put it in my own yellow bin. "We will also be taking note of how many masks we have collected for the event overall and randomly auditing rubbish bags to report back to Clean Up Australia." Ms Pursche explained why she chose Civic Park as a clean up destination. "Civic Park is an accessible, popular location for the Whyalla community and is also in close proximity to fast food outlets so we often see a collection of rubbish at this site," she said. "If people have identified a different location that needs a clean-up, they are welcome to come and register at the event site, grab bags and gloves and set off to their chosen location, returning their rubbish collection back to us followed by a free sausage and refreshments." Ms Pursche thanked everyone for their efforts in keeping the town looking great. "We are thankful for all the support from the community and it is encouraging to connect and be provided with local support to help make this event successful each year." Ms Pursche finally encouraged individuals as well as families and groups of friends to come down and register to help out. "Whether you are looking to attend as an individual, with friends or your family, everyone is welcome to come down to help us keep Whyalla beautiful," she said. "It is a great opportunity to teach our next generations about the positive impact we can have as individuals and community as a whole." Ms Pursche will be running a free sausage sizzle, supported by Royal Flying Doctors Service, as well as handing out free drinks for participants following the clean up. People can register on the day on site or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/4765067200215559

