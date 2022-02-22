Crows to fly west

news, local-news,

The 2022 Think! Road Safety SA Country Football Championships will be headlined by the round 15 game between North Adelaide and Adelaide on Saturday, July 16, hosted by Whyalla for the first time. Whyalla City Council and the SANFL made the announcement recently, with the two-day carnival being held at the Bennett and Memorial ovals. SANFL general manager Matt Duldig said the country championships was a significant annual event for South Australian football, with the aim to showcase country football at its best. He said the SANFL was thrilled to be able to host a game during the championship weekend. "This will also be a great opportunity for the City of Whyalla to capitalise on its outstanding Bennett Oval facility, which was recognised as winner of the 2021 South Australian AFL Community Facility Project of the Year," Mr Duldig said. "It's been a challenging two years for regional communities and footy clubs, so programming three regional games across the State this year will help provide a really important connection between communities, leagues and our state league." City of Whyalla Mayor Clare McLaughlin said that adding an SANFL game to the event was 'fantastic news', anticipating that the championships would bring thousands of visitors into the city which would inject over $1 million into the local economy. "We are ecstatic to have the championships here in the city, and with the SANFL game as the headliner, we expect even more people to visit Whyalla and enjoy what our city has to offer," Mayor McLaughlin said. "It is fantastic that locals will get to once again witness elite athletes in their own city - all made possible by our upgraded sporting facilities, which are the best outside of metropolitan Adelaide. "We have already proven our capability to host major sporting events with the recent AFL preseason match, so we are confident we can cater for the large influx of male and female players, their families and other visitors and ensure benefits across the local economy." Mayor McLaughlin praised council staff and the Whyalla Football League for their efforts in securing the championships as well as the SANFL game.

