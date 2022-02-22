Whyalla learns a lesson from Seaford side

sport, local-sport,

The Whyalla Soccer Association senior select side hosted Adelaide's Seaford Rangers at a pristine Croatia Park recently. In sunny conditions Seaford kicked off against the wind but it was Whyalla's Johnston who had the first attempt on goal after a good build up. In the first 10 minutes each side sized each other up and were tackling hard. Seaford's Craig Atkinson put a great ball into the box, and keeper Marinkovich had to be on alert. He was called into action minutes later, to break up another attack. After 12 minutes Scott Gobec, from Seaford, got onto the end of a loose ball in the box and slotted home the first goal for the visitors. Five minutes later Seaford, with a nice build up from defence, split Whyalla open as Marinkovich saved well from the resulting corner. Seaford's Gobec then drove an unstoppable shot goal bound, but Marinkovich saved brilliantly. Sullivan and Gonzales, for Whyalla, linked brilliantly to win a corner, as Rowan 'Robo' Mitchell got onto the header that went wide. Seaford won a free kick just outside the Whyalla penalty area, Marinkovich had to punch clear, then seconds later had to clear again. Seaford's Aplin struck one home with the ball bouncing around the box to make it 2-0 to the visitors. Seaford's superior fitness and ball skills were starting to tell on Whyalla. After the drinks break, Whyalla tried but found it hard to string the passes together against a well drilled defence. Gobec was sublime in midfield for the visitors, creating havoc. A Mitchell Johnston cross for Whyalla caused a bit of panic amongst the Seaford defence but Whyalla get onto it. In the dying stages of the first half, Gobec beat three players, but hit his shot over the bar. Then a beautifully worked move from halfway, without a Whyalla player touching it, saw Dosett from Rangers, slot one past Marinkovich for a 3-0 lead to Seaford at half time. The second half started with both teams knocking the ball around. Whyalla's Mitchell started ringing the changes to make the inroads needed through the Seaford midfield and defensive unit. Whyalla's Kutchel put Rhodes through but his mistimed shot went to the keeper. Sean Kelly put a great ball in for Sullivan but his shot was blocked. Whyalla were playing better in the second half, and with more urgency. Seaford were content to conserve energy and were doing enough as they were 3-0 up. On 70 minutes Whyalla had a corner that had three shots blocked before Mitchell got onto a header that was saved on the line. Kelly was having a great half for the home side, as was the other fullback in Michaelides. Mitchell bought on 16-year-old defender Elmslie at the 75 minute mark while Seaford's Burbidge was rested after having a great influence on the game. Seaford started cranking up a gear over a tiring Whyalla side. Hughes from the visitors, had a shot saved by Maronkovich, then a 40 metre screamer by Seaford's Meseldutha whistled over the bar. A beautifully worked move saw Seaford's Jacob moon tuck the ball past Marinkovich to make it 4-0. Whyalla wasn't disgraced by a fit semi-professional side that have been playing together for a long time. Best for Whyalla was Marinkovich, Kelly and Michealides, with mentions to Rhodes and Kuchel. Well done to Andy Mitchell for bringing Seaford to Whyalla and to the Whyalla Soccer Association for their hard work, and Croatia Soccer Club for their well prepared pitch and hospitality.

