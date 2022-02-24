What's on in Whyalla: The latest events
Get a kick
Junior Football Sign-on Day
Saturday, February 26, Roopena Football Club, Fisk St, at 12.30pm, Auskick, U10, U12; Meet the coach, free sausage sizzle and more.
Gala dinner
Businesswoman of the Year
Thursday, March 3, Westlands Hotel, McDouall Stuart Ave, from 6.30pm, $90pp, RSVP February 25. Guest, SA Governor Frances Adamson; to book phone Michelle 0418 834 931; email enterprisingwomen@bigpond.com
Ready to roll
Ready, Set, Ride
Saturday, February 26, Whyalla Road Safety Centre, Cnr Billing & Plum St, 10am - 2pm. Free accessible freedom bike rides for all ages with expert help available, free recreation corner and refreshments, registrations essential - https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/220357203327
Market fair
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday & Sunday, February 26-27, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; providing a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, it is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468.
Fun on the run
Whyalla Triathlon
Sunday, March 6, 8am-12pm, Whyalla Foreshore, 51 Broadbent Tce, distances for athletes of all ages and abilities. For information www.trybooking.com/BUHXA
Country Market
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday, March 12, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, it is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468.
Get a groove on
VHS the Video Hits Show
Showing at 8pm, Sunday, March 13 @ Lea Memorial Theatre, Pt Augusta. The best bits of your favourite VHS era movies on the big screen with performers creating the musical soundtrack.
Entertaining you
uneARTh Festival
Saturday March 19 - Sunday, March 27, numerous locations. Kick off the festival on March 19 with live entertainment on stage as well as pop-up performers across the city, bookings at https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/unearth-opening-af2022. For more information follow https://www.facebook.com/uneARThFestival
