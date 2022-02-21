news, local-news,

A grant worth $50 million to GFG Alliance is one step closer to being available after the State Government announced it had produced guidelines to co-finance efficiency projects at the Whyalla Integrated Steelworks. Funding would be used to complete approved operational projects which would be matched dollar-for-dollar by GFG Alliance. The guidelines state approved efficiency projects needed to produce results in areas such as improved product quality or plant efficiency, reduced unit production costs, introduction of new value-added products, or increased and innovative employment opportunities at the steelworks. Projects would need to commence within a year of state government approval and be finalised within three years with regular updates provided during that time. GFG Alliance executive chairman Sanjeev Gupta welcomed the announcement and praised the commitment of the funding when the business and community faced an uncertain future. "Through an operational efficiency drive, continuous improvement initiatives and favourable market conditions underpinned by investment in infrastructure, we have turned performance around," Mr Gupta said. "The local team has worked hard to register record-breaking performances. The proposed grant is in addition to the significant investment the GFG Alliance has already made in plant and equipment to improve the efficiency of the Whyalla Steelworks and mining operations." Primary Steel executive managing director Jason Schell said the grant would assist the company in improving the productivity and efficiency of the Whyalla Integrated Steelworks. "Our team is working to advance strategic upgrade project proposals that qualify for government funding, while we continue to progress our long term Greensteel Transformation plan at Whyalla," he said. State Minister for Energy and Mining, Dan van Holst Pellekaan, said the announcement was important for the community and employees at the steelworks. "The workers and management of Whyalla Steelworks deserve enormous credit for the recent, much improved performance through GFG's transition program," Mr van Holst Pellekaan said. "Initiatives to modernise and expand production will help the Steelworks to be in a lower cost quartile internationally which is really important to its long-term viability. "The Marshall Government remains a steadfast supporter of the people of Whyalla, the local council, the steelworks and the Middleback Ranges mining operations." In August 2021, GFG Alliance announced it had put in place 85 initiatives which were having a positive impact on the bottom line of the Whyalla Steelworks after restructuring the business in the wake of the Greensill's collapse. At the time Premier Steven Marshall noted the company had made $200 million in savings and had been bolstered by iron ore sales of approximately $1.2 billion. Mr Marshall said when GFG Alliance had secured refinancing the state government would deploy the $50m of funds which was announced by the Labor Government in 2018 during the Arrium administration of the Whyalla Steelworks.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/602fe016-f71a-44e7-8667-01dabcd5b353.jpg/r87_0_1135_592_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg