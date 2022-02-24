news, local-news, Craig the Cuttlefish, Karen Carr, Squashed Cocky, Australian Street Art Award, street art, Whyalla Circular Jetty

He's the star of the Whyalla Circular Jetty, providing the community a comfortable place to enjoy a magnificent view. Now after hours of love and dedication he and his creator, Karen Carr, has been nominated for an Australian Street Art Award. Craig the Cuttlefish is a spectacular sculpture that has seen hundreds of hours of community and artist effort, and for all the hard work he has been shortlisted in the category of Best Landmark Sculpture. Craig gives people a place to sit and contemplate as they look out over the Spencer Gulf, rest and rub their hands across the artwork, and let the sea breeze blow away their cares. Artist Karen Carr, also affectionately known as Squashed Cocky, said the project was a community team effort and everyone involved should feel proud. "Craig is the result of a wonderful collaboration between the Whyalla community and many other contributors funded by City of Whyalla council and Country Arts SA," Ms Carr said. "I'm very pleased for the Whyalla community and everyone else who was involved in the project and hope they are feeling extremely proud." The inspiration for Craig came from an idea of creating accessible public seating and incorporating the marine creatures' special gatherings in Whyalla. "The giant cuttlefish are incredible creatures and their aggregation in Whyalla in such huge numbers is quite unique," Ms Carr said. "A brightly coloured cuttlefish-shaped bench seat was a great way to celebrate this. "A few years ago, Whyalla residents Cyanne and Zia Westerman had the original vision of creating accessible public seating and spoke to Whyalla's creative guru Deb Hughes about a community mosaic project. "Fast forward to now and together we have created an accessible, interesting and attractive public place where people of all ages and abilities could gather and rest while also discovering interesting facts about the cuttlefish and associated local marine creatures. Ms Carr said the aim was to create an outdoor setting which included everyone. "People who use mobility devices often find it physically difficult to sit amongst a group," she said. "Craig the giant Cuttlefish bench seat and his crustacean friends who adorn the smaller seats are arranged to allow space for people using mobility devices to sit within the group. "The floor spaces between the seats are also decorated with mosaics." Ms Carr said Craig's creation was a community effort which would last for generations. But, it wasn't just the artistic hand helping Craig come to life. "Apart from the hands-on community mosaic workshops held in Whyalla where many people contributed by laying tiles, there have also been other important input from enthusiastic community minded people," Ms Carr said. "Dr. Shelley Harrison, marine coordinator with National Parks and Barb Murphy, landscape officer with EP Landscape Board, provided the science information embedded throughout the project to hopefully inspire further inquiry and learning." Creating functional art that inspires ideas, learning and conversation is an aspect Ms Carr enjoys. "Collaborating with communities to create art that is beautiful and also raises awareness or celebrates something that is important to them adds an extra layer of complexity; however, it also adds connection and relevance," she said. "When a project like this is finished I feel a massive sense of pride and achievement usually paired with exhaustion. "I hope the community shares this pride and enjoyment." The 2021 Australian Street Art Awards winners will be announced on Friday, March 4 in an online presentation.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/5fdab05a-37e7-4793-8e29-fe43f2246031.jpg/r0_309_4032_2587_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg