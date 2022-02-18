New paramedic recruits for country SA

news, local-news,

REGIONAL South Australians are set to benefit from a boost to their ambulance services, with 14 new graduate paramedics hitting the road last week. Angaston, Victor Harbor, Renmark, Berri, Port Pirie, Whyalla, Millicent, Naracoorte, Murray Bridge, Port Lincoln and Port Augusta have all welcomed new paramedics through the SA Ambulance Service's Graduated Paramedic Pathway. The 14 graduates are the second group to complete the pathway, bringing the total number of GPP recruits to 32. The pathway gives experienced and qualified ambulance officers the opportunity to gain tertiary paramedicine qualifications and begin their paramedic career. Health and Wellbeing Minister Stephen Wade said the new recruits were in addition to SAAS's annual recruitment of intern paramedics, which has doubled in 2022 and will be maintained at that higher level again in 2023. "Our 14 new recruits are undertaking Diploma level courses delivered by Central Qld University, while at the same time working for SAAS and gaining valuable experience on the road under the guided support of paramedic mentors," he said. "We have also delivered 65 new or upgraded stations across the state over the past four years - because our world-class paramedics deserve the facilities to match." SAAS Country Operations acting executive director Robert Tolson said the pathway had been very successful to-date, attracting candidates from a range of backgrounds, including some who have previously been volunteers for SAAS. "The introduction of a pathway for our ambulance officers to become qualified paramedics gives them the option to study and gain valuable skills and paramedic experience, while on the job," he said. "Paramedicine is a very highly regarded profession and it is absolutely fantastic that we have been able to offer those who already have a passion for healthcare the opportunity to be our paramedics of the future and stay in regional communities."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3AVQXXVxehY6aUCkmGUt6Z2/1715c976-d2f4-423c-935e-8bbf7cb0f5ac.jpeg/r5_387_2042_1538_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

New paramedic recruits for country SA