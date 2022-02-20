Call for help with Whyalla foreshore funding

news, local-news,

Whyalla Mayor Clare McLaughlin has called on South Australia's major political party leaders to consider making a $20m funding investment into the revitalisation of the Whyalla foreshore and in turn, the entire city. Council recently adopted its Foreshore Master Plan following its extensive public consultation period, attracting almost 2000 responses, helping to shape the direction of the plan. Mayor McLaughlin said it was great to see so many local individuals, businesses, community groups and organisations contribute. "The people of Whyalla have spoken, making it clear the Whyalla foreshore area is of significant importance," Mayor McLaughlin said. "This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. "If we get this right by making the investment needed now, we will see returns on this investment for the next 50 years. Mayor McLaughlin emphasised that this is not something ratepayers can afford alone, with council seeking a commitment for a major investment by both sides of South Australian politics to help make the project come to fruition. Mayor McLaughlin said Whyalla's success was critical to the State's "economic prosperity," with over a billion dollars of private sector investment earmarked for development in the city. "The pipeline of major projects expected to start in Whyalla this year are moving with significant momentum," Mayor McLaughlin said. "The city needs to provide and maintain high standards of amenity to support this private sector investment and residential growth. "This project is therefore critical to improving the liveability of the city, as well as helping entice more families to relocate to Whyalla, while attracting more tourists into the city. "We have had unprecedented visitor numbers since the opening of our unique jetty, so this plan will further capitalise on that and create even more reasons for people to visit, stay and spend their hard-earned money in Whyalla - helping the broader State's need to stimulate the local tourism industry."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/6044ca83-4934-4ce7-b1ee-c67b7db7407d.jpg/r0_224_480_495_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Call for help with Whyalla foreshore funding