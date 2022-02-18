Major works to begin on Whyalla pipeline

news, local-news,

The Morgan to Whyalla pipeline is set to have some major works over the next few months as part of a project to secure reliable water services for areas across the Iron Triangle. The pipeline, which transfers drinking water for use in the Mid North, Yorke Peninsula and Eyre Peninsula, including towns such as Whyalla, Port Augusta and Port Pirie, will have about 34 kilometres of new line constructed next to the existing infrastructure. SA Water' sustainable infrastructure general manager Amanda Lewry said the new sections would be constructed using modern techniques to extend the durability of the infrastructure. "We're prioritising sections of the pipeline for renewal based on condition assessments and performance, with the long-term program helping secure regional SA's water supply into the future and preparing the network for ongoing residential and business growth," she said. "This initial stage of the renewal is part of our four-year, $1.6 billion capital program which will deliver a diverse portfolio of projects to sustain and enhance our water network while improving services for our customers." The pipeline, which was completed in 1944, travels for 358 kilometres to the River Murray. Ms Lewry said SA Water wanted to hear from local contractors who were interested in supporting the project. "With a state-wide network and continued focus on upgrading our infrastructure, there's often opportunities to work together and support local businesses and communities while completing projects," she said. "Keeping it local, where possible, can lead to a positive economic and social impact for the community we're working within, while enabling us to tap into their expertise and knowledge for the benefit of our wider project." Interested businesses are encouraged to visit watertalks.sawater.com.au for more information.

Morgan to Whyalla pipeline set for major works