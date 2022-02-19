Water-plant plan 'fantastic': Whyalla Mayor

news, local-news,

Whyalla Mayor Clare McLaughlin welcomed a proposal for a new desalination plant for the Upper Spencer Gulf. The plant would be part of the Northern Water Supply Project, which has $15 million funding from the state and federal governments to secure South Australia's water future and could result in up to 8000 construction jobs and 6000 ongoing jobs. "This announcement has fantastic potential for our region, representing a critical first step towards unlocking future jobs and economic investment, as well as water security for the entire Spencer Gulf," Ms McLaughlin said. "Building a major desalination plant in the region would benefit Whyalla's accelerated 'green' industry growth while helping to wean the Upper Spencer Gulf off consuming fresh Murray River water." Among possible sites in the region , Point Lowly, near Whyalla, has been mentioned. Any impact on its cuttlefish breeding ground is to be looked at in a business case. The developers say other coastal and inland options for the site will be considered. "We are investigating what the viable options are and when we have narrowed this down, we will consult with those communities," a spokesman said. Ms McLaughlin said if the plant was to be located in the region, it was encouraging that technological advancements in recent years have enabled waste products to be re-used which would help prevent potential environmental impacts. "It is critical that any desalination plant constructed in the region would make productive use of salt concentrate to avoid it being pumped out to sea," she said. "The region is brimming with renewable energy production so the plant could also be entirely powered by renewables, further minimising its environmental footprint." She said the project could potentially be a "means to an end" for the currently unsustainable consumption of Murray freshwater. "Heavy-industry water consumption is increasing, new industry is starting in Whyalla and around the region and the potential to diversify agriculture around Whyalla is enormous. All of this requires a secure, affordable water supply so this facility could meet that demand," she said. "The potential of adding a sustainable water supply is significant for our environment, economy and job potential." The project, costing millions of dollars, has been unveiled by Oz Minerals, BHP, SA Water and the two governments. It would also ease pressure on artesian-basin water supplies in the outback. The governments hailed the project as "historic and state-building", saying it will boost the economy, create jobs and provide a long-term water source in the north. Federal Grey MP Rowan Ramsey said the expansion of the resources industry in the north of the state was a reality and not "some dream in the far-off future". "South Australia already relies heavily on the resources industry and water is an essential ingredient to mine, concentrate and process our product," he said. "Today, this water is sourced from either the Great Artesian Basin or the Murray River and trying to extract more from these sources is not environmentally sound. "We are well aware of the long-term issues with the Murray and the Great Artesian Basin is a national treasure which is vital to our traditional grazing industries and small communities that continue to thrive in our harsh environment."

