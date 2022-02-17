oncology, haematology, genesis care, patients, cancer

GenesisCare, one of the largest providers of radiation oncology services in South Australia and around the world, has announced a new strategic partnership with Adelaide Oncology & Haematology. Cancer patients in South Australia will benefit from easier access to integrated care with medical oncology, radiation therapy and surgical oncology in a coordinated patient-focused care pathway. The partnership brings together GenesisCare's leading network of clinicians and centres, global clinical trials program and unique access to novel therapies, alongside Adelaide Oncology & Haematology's 25 experienced sub-specialist clinical oncologists, surgeons and other physicians. GenesisCare radiation oncologist and medical director, Dr Marcus Dreosti, said the partnership was a natural progression following more than 30 years of clinical collaboration with his highly regarded colleagues at Adelaide Oncology & Haematology. "We are delighted to welcome the highly specialised team at Adelaide Oncology & Haematology to the GenesisCare network. These committed professionals share our vision to develop seamless integrated care and to treat each patient as an individual," Dr Dreosti said. "An integrated approach to cancer care, in which each patient receives a dedicated care team of specialists who tailor treatment plans and care specifically to their needs, has been widely documented to lead to improved patient outcomes." The partnership cements GenesisCare as the leading provider of integrated oncology services in South Australia, with a combined presence of 37 specialists working across 10 key hospitals in Adelaide. Adelaide Oncology & Haematology medical oncologist and principal, Dr Kevin Patterson said, "This partnership with GenesisCare will allow our patients to continue to receive the highest quality of treatment at all our existing sites but now with the added benefit of being part of GenesisCare's global clinical network." "GenesisCare has a growing research and clinical trials program and their innovation programs focused on precision medicine and novel therapies will be able to directly benefit our patients here in Adelaide and across South Australia." GenesisCare general manager for oncology in South Australia, Duy Tran said, "Through this new collaboration we are focused on making it easier for cancer patients to receive the right care at the right time, close to home." "We want to make it as easy as possible for patients to be fully informed to consider the full array of treatment choices and for the right care plan to be delivered smoothly across different clinical specialities." GenesisCare and Adelaide Oncology & Haematology both have long-standing partnerships with several major hospitals across the city including St Andrew's Hospital, Calvary Hospital Group, Burnside Hospital, and Western Hospital.

Adelaide Oncology & Haematology joins the GenesisCare Network

