news, local-news,

Sea Transport Group chair, Dr Stuart Ballantyne, is eager to see new facilities be built, enabling ship building to thrive in the region once again. Mr Ballantyne said that like many other western countries, he would recommend the importation of hulls from key fabrication countries, with all the fit-out being done locally. "The majority of the skills required in shipbuilding, such as the electrical, fit-out, plumbing, piping, communications and safety eqjuipment etc, they can be done and then the vessel is then badged in that country," he said. "At the moment in Holland they are bringing hulls in from China and in Norway they are bringing hulls in from Lithuania and Latvia - they do all the fit-out at their place and then they badge it Norway or Holland so that it keeps the skills together." He suggested the same process should be followed for the Eyre Peninsula, which has a rich history in shipbuilding in both Whyalla and Port Lincoln. Dr Ballantyne said he had spoken with member for Giles Eddie Hughes about the potential of having facilities, and he was directed to the local engineering fabricators in Whyalla. The main requirement would be a dock which would not only allow for new fit-outs but could be used for local vessels. "It only requires a shallow dock - 120 metres long and 30 metres wide with a little shallow entrance gate and a retractable roof - when you put the vessel in and sink it down onto the blocks, you just pump the water out and then you pull the retractable roof over and then you can work undercover day and night," he said. Dr Ballantyne said that there is a number of benefits behind having these facilities and running these processes undercover, enabling ship building to excel in the region. He suggested to Mr Hughes that the facilities could be built in Lucky Bay, or Whyalla. "Certainly, you could do it in Whyalla - the reason for Lucky Bay is that T-Ports already own the land and to dock the Transhipper in Fremantle is a lengthy and expensive exercise," he said. "There is a slipway base and plenty of areas around Whyalla where I think you could do this." Dr Ballantyne believes $15-20 million would be enough to build the facilities, and infrastructure grants should be pursued to accelerate developments. He emphasised the importance of building facilities where work can be undergone undercover due to weather conditions. "It does not stop the welding it, it does not stop the painting - you are using a number of skills so we think it is a natural fit - when you look at the history of ship building, Eyre Peninsula was the SA main centre," he said. "There was small ship building in Port Lincoln and there was a little bit done in the river in Adelaide but at the moment it is just fabricating some navy vessels, however, they are bringing the blocks in from somewhere else and just putting all the blocks together." Dr Ballantyne believes the project needed someone local to drive the plans as a campaign manager, stressing how useful the facilities could be. "I am suggesting ... it should be 120 metres by 30 metres which will attract not only vessels in Spencer Gulf, but new vessels, military vessels and refurb of major superyachts which is in high demand on the East Coast." "This is a good opportunity for SA that would bring skills and training to the Eyre Peninsula."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/0414d737-4347-4888-b775-f0176b12f269.JPG/r0_185_3648_2246_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg