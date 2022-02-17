What's on in Whyalla: The latest events
Back on track
Whyalla Scout Group
Revised dates for Term 1 of Whyalla Scout Group: Scouts - Wednesday, February 16 at 6pm; Joeys - Monday, February 21 at 6pm; Cubs - Monday, February 21 at 6.30pm. Phone 0418 870 890 for more information.
Drag it on
Steel City Drags
Saturday, February 19, Mullaquana Rd, Whyalla, day/night meet starts at 1pm; street cars, super sedans, modifieds, junior competition, For information https://steelcitydrags.com/ or phone 0438 259 079
Get a kick
Junior Football Sign-on Day
Roopena Football Club, Fisk St, at 12.30pm, Auskick, U10, U12; Meet the coach, free sausage sizzle and more.
Gala dinner
Whyalla Businesswoman of the Year
Thursday, March 3, Westlands Hotel, McDouall Stuart Ave, Whyalla Norrie, from 6.30pm, $90pp, RSVP February 25. Special guest, SA Governor Frances Adamson, to book or information phone Michelle 0418 834 931 or email enterprisingwomen@bigpond.com
Ready to roll
Ready, Set, Ride
Saturday, February 26, Whyalla Road Safety Centre, Cnr Billing & Plum St, 10am - 2pm. Free accessible freedom bike rides for all ages with expert help available, free recreation corner and refreshments, registrations essential - https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/220357203327
Market fair
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday & Sunday, February 26-27, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, it is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468.
Fun on the run
Whyalla Triathlon
Sunday, March 6, 8am - 12pm, Whyalla Foreshore, 51 Broadbent Tce, distances for athletes of all ages and abilities. For more information www.trybooking.com/BUHXA
Country Market
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday, March 12, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, it is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468.
Get a groove on
VHS the Video Hits Show
Showing at 8pm, Sunday, March 13 @ Lea Memorial Theatre, Pt Augusta. The best bits of your favourite VHS era movies on the big screen with performers creating the musical soundtrack.
Get down
Good Nights Roller Disco
Saturday, April 30, 6pm-10pm, break out the glitter, glam and wheels, whether your are beginner or an expert. For more information https://www.facebook.com/100427982377938/posts/146196544467748/?d=n
Music road trip
500 Miles of Music
Pichi Richi Park, Quorn. June 18 and 19. Featuring artists from all over Australia, including Amber Lawrence. Visit www.revivetheregionswithmusic.com for more information.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Send event details to sharon.hansen@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Check with event organisers directly for any changes to program/details.