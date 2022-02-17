What's on in Whyalla: The latest events

news, local-news,

Back on track Whyalla Scout Group Revised dates for Term 1 of Whyalla Scout Group: Scouts - Wednesday, February 16 at 6pm; Joeys - Monday, February 21 at 6pm; Cubs - Monday, February 21 at 6.30pm. Phone 0418 870 890 for more information. Drag it on Steel City Drags Saturday, February 19, Mullaquana Rd, Whyalla, day/night meet starts at 1pm; street cars, super sedans, modifieds, junior competition, For information https://steelcitydrags.com/ or phone 0438 259 079 Get a kick Junior Football Sign-on Day Roopena Football Club, Fisk St, at 12.30pm, Auskick, U10, U12; Meet the coach, free sausage sizzle and more. Gala dinner Whyalla Businesswoman of the Year Thursday, March 3, Westlands Hotel, McDouall Stuart Ave, Whyalla Norrie, from 6.30pm, $90pp, RSVP February 25. Special guest, SA Governor Frances Adamson, to book or information phone Michelle 0418 834 931 or email enterprisingwomen@bigpond.com Ready to roll Ready, Set, Ride Saturday, February 26, Whyalla Road Safety Centre, Cnr Billing & Plum St, 10am - 2pm. Free accessible freedom bike rides for all ages with expert help available, free recreation corner and refreshments, registrations essential - https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/220357203327 Market fair Tanderra Craft Village Saturday & Sunday, February 26-27, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, it is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468. Fun on the run Whyalla Triathlon Sunday, March 6, 8am - 12pm, Whyalla Foreshore, 51 Broadbent Tce, distances for athletes of all ages and abilities. For more information www.trybooking.com/BUHXA Country Market Tanderra Craft Village Saturday, March 12, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, it is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468. Get a groove on VHS the Video Hits Show Showing at 8pm, Sunday, March 13 @ Lea Memorial Theatre, Pt Augusta. The best bits of your favourite VHS era movies on the big screen with performers creating the musical soundtrack. Get down Good Nights Roller Disco Saturday, April 30, 6pm-10pm, break out the glitter, glam and wheels, whether your are beginner or an expert. For more information https://www.facebook.com/100427982377938/posts/146196544467748/?d=n Music road trip 500 Miles of Music Pichi Richi Park, Quorn. June 18 and 19. Featuring artists from all over Australia, including Amber Lawrence. Visit www.revivetheregionswithmusic.com for more information. EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Send event details to sharon.hansen@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Check with event organisers directly for any changes to program/details.

What's on in Whyalla: The latest events