What's on in Whyalla: The latest events

Local News
Back on track

Whyalla Scout Group

Revised dates for Term 1 of Whyalla Scout Group: Scouts - Wednesday, February 16 at 6pm; Joeys - Monday, February 21 at 6pm; Cubs - Monday, February 21 at 6.30pm. Phone 0418 870 890 for more information.

Drag it on

Steel City Drags

Saturday, February 19, Mullaquana Rd, Whyalla, day/night meet starts at 1pm; street cars, super sedans, modifieds, junior competition, For information https://steelcitydrags.com/ or phone 0438 259 079

Get a kick

Junior Football Sign-on Day

Roopena Football Club, Fisk St, at 12.30pm, Auskick, U10, U12; Meet the coach, free sausage sizzle and more.

Gala dinner

Whyalla Businesswoman of the Year

Thursday, March 3, Westlands Hotel, McDouall Stuart Ave, Whyalla Norrie, from 6.30pm, $90pp, RSVP February 25. Special guest, SA Governor Frances Adamson, to book or information phone Michelle 0418 834 931 or email enterprisingwomen@bigpond.com

Ready to roll

Ready, Set, Ride

Saturday, February 26, Whyalla Road Safety Centre, Cnr Billing & Plum St, 10am - 2pm. Free accessible freedom bike rides for all ages with expert help available, free recreation corner and refreshments, registrations essential - https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/220357203327

Market fair

Tanderra Craft Village

Saturday & Sunday, February 26-27, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, it is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468.

Fun on the run

Whyalla Triathlon

Sunday, March 6, 8am - 12pm, Whyalla Foreshore, 51 Broadbent Tce, distances for athletes of all ages and abilities. For more information www.trybooking.com/BUHXA

Country Market

Tanderra Craft Village

Saturday, March 12, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, it is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468.

Get a groove on

VHS the Video Hits Show

Showing at 8pm, Sunday, March 13 @ Lea Memorial Theatre, Pt Augusta. The best bits of your favourite VHS era movies on the big screen with performers creating the musical soundtrack.

Get down

Good Nights Roller Disco

Saturday, April 30, 6pm-10pm, break out the glitter, glam and wheels, whether your are beginner or an expert. For more information https://www.facebook.com/100427982377938/posts/146196544467748/?d=n

Music road trip

500 Miles of Music

Pichi Richi Park, Quorn. June 18 and 19. Featuring artists from all over Australia, including Amber Lawrence. Visit www.revivetheregionswithmusic.com for more information.

EVENT LISTING

WHAT'S ON

Send event details to sharon.hansen@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Check with event organisers directly for any changes to program/details.