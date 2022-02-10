Whyalla beach vegetation provides protection

news, local-news,

Whyalla City Council has stressed the importance of natural vegetation on Whyalla Beach to the community in a recent update. Council emphasised that it binds the beach sand together, providing "valuable" protection for Whyalla's coastal environment and waterfront assets after preventing the sand from washing away. The organisation works closely with the Department of Environment and Water (DEW) in aiming to protect the foreshore environment, taking a number of measures - this has included the continued planting of natural vegetation and maintaining beach wrack accumulation. Council's Project Manager Landscape Sam Bourne said the beach wrack and vegetation were the "single most important factor" in protecting and maintaining Whyalla's beach environment. "It binds the sand together. It is soft...but it also holds onto the sand particles - long-term, that is the only way that this sand will stay here," Mr Bourne said. "We need the sand to provide protection against big tidal surges and storm events, because if the sand was not there, there is nothing to sacrifice against this energy and it will start affecting the beach side assets and undermining them and taking them away." Mr Bourne stressed that the native vegetation along the beach serves a number of important roles beneficial for many aspects of a healthy environment. "It provides valuable habitat for the lizards, insects and things that live here and it also provides pathways for all of those interactions to take place for the habitat for safety because there is a lot that happens further down the beach towards the interface for the water particularly - we have got a lot of seagrass or beach wrack collection there." He also mentioned the project involving the installation of sand bags council completed a few years ago, explaining why it was imperative that council underwent that process to protect its coastline. "That is the only way that we have been able to keep sand here otherwise we would have had a big drop off - those sandbags are here for safety for everyone using this boardwalk." Council harvests the sand from its marina breakwater before placing it on sections of the beach that have washed away to ensure its replenished. Mr Bourne finally mentioned that council is hoping the vegetation will keep the sand in place, outlining how the replenishment process has unfolded in previous years to bring it to the standard it is at today. "We did some seeding here at the beach and the first beach replenishment project that we did back in 2013 - we actually did the full length of this beach from the breakwater all the way to the end of the caravan park so the beach used to be a little bit lower in those sections - we have basically raised it up and vegetated it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/4dd36e94-3c71-4726-b221-454c32dccf19.png/r4_16_1838_1052_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Whyalla beach vegetation provides protection