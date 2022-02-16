news, local-news,

Whyalla actress Shantae Barnes-Cowan has just featured in a new film currently screening in Australian cinemas. Shantae plays the role of Maxi in the Australian film, Wyrmwood: Apocalypse, the sequel to Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead released in 2015. The local actress spent six weeks working in Sydney, with the characters putting their survival skills to the test in a zombie-infested Australian wasteland. The story follows main character Rhys, dedicating his life to tracking and capturing survivors for the Surgeon General in the hopes of finding a cure. Shantae's character Maxi is on a mission to save her missing sister, working with other characters to find her. Shantae compared her previous acting role in the drama tv series Total Control to to her role in Wyrmwood. "Total Control was a bit more easy flowing and just a bit more my speed, but doing Wyrmwood was just really eye opening for me had so much fun with it - you could get as creative as you wanted to. Shantae said she was eager to continue to fill roles in the action genre following this experience, mentioning that her role in the new tv series 'Fire Bite' was under a similar genre to Wyrmwood. "That is action as well - vampires, fighting and stunt work - I definitely love doing the action side of things." The character Maxi was introduced for the first time during the second Wyrmwood film, with Shantae outlining the origins behind her character and how her story develops throughout. "Maxi has grown up seeing all the violence, seeing all the guns and killing - she knows about all the bad guys... her sister got taken and she is on the hunt for her." "She meets up with Rhys played by Luke Mackenzie and she tries to convince him what has happened but he does not believe her at first - she is a strong and independent character, she is determined and she is standing up for a fight." Shantae explained that she was able to learn a number of new skills during filming, practicing different stunts and adapting to a new mindset while working in this particular genre. "In the future I can definitely take on from that and learn from that with different ways I can approach the situation." The local actress said she saw the movie for the first time in the local cinema, attending with family and friends who came to support her. "It was definitely surreal seeing it in my home town cinema - I do want to see where my acting goes - I am getting these auditions over in America and that is something that I can put work into now." She added that she is hoping to take her career to the next level and fill more roles in America down the line, mentioning that she is also excited about the opportunities that may come up in the future in her home country. "I love the Australian cinema - I would like to do a bit more about my culture - I just finished Fire Bite that was based around Aboriginal culture - that was amazing I loved it. "I am really happy with where I am in life and where I am going - it is an amazing industry, the people you meet along the way and the really close friends you make - the feeling of it all is very good."

