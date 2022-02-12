Nuclear 'reaction' from political parties

In late 2016, then Opposition Leader Steven Marshall committed to take an anti-nuclear stance to the next election and said that "Jay Weatherill wants South Australia to become a nuclear waste dump. Now I have much greater ambition for our state." Recently, the SA Liberals voted down moves by the Greens and SA Labor for greater scrutiny of the controversial federal plan for a radioactive waste dump and store near Kimba on the Eyre Peninsula. The federal plan lacks a clear rationale and is opposed by the region's Barngarla Traditional Owners and the bulk of the area's grain producers. Premier Marshall had a clear chance to deliver on his "greater ambition" for regional SA, but instead has prioritised short-term politics and Canberra ahead of previous commitments and the protection of the community and environment. Dave Sweeney, Australian Conservation Foundation, Melbourne
