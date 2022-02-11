news, local-news,

Whyalla City Council received part of the state government's $2 million funding allocation for its Tree and Walking Trail Project. Council received $72,500 for the project with work being undertaken on the McDouall Stuart Avenue Extension. The government is working to support local tree planting projects around the state. Round three of the Greener Neighbourhoods grants program will result in 16 projects worth $4.3 million receiving funding, leading to thousands of extra trees being planted on South Australian streets. Whyalla City Council director of infrastructure Kristen Clark outlined what the project would entail. "We are looking to plant approximately 200 various gum trees from McBryde Terrace down McDouall Stuart Avenue to Mcinnes Street - we have already got plans underway to begin the work over the next couple of months," he said. "This will add to our walking trail network - these trees are native to the area and running along that street is a dry creek bed. "We see these trees as part of our storm water solution when we have large rain events. Mr Clark said the project would improve the town entrance when travelling in from Iron Knob Highway, outlining the other benefits the community would reap. "It is really going to increase the green coverage for our city, and a benefit of that is that it will reduce the urban heat that is being generated," he said. The council will space the trees to make room for the installation of the trail, with Mr Clark emphasising how the project would bring more activity to the area. "Normally we do walking trails from points of interest, and in this case it is more about the greening up of that street and then having the ability to put a walking trail there.... once we had done that we could see that people were much more interested in getting out and activating those areas," he said. Mr Clark said the council would be planting mature gum trees which would be five to six feet tall. He added the trail was going to be a shared path for walkers and cyclists - council is yet to decide on what it would be made of, however, withit hoped it would be completed by Christmas.

