Taking photos and posting on social media is an every day occurrence for people, which is why joining a photography club would give them the benefit of both worlds. Whyalla Photography Group organisers believe there are photographers taking some amazing images who should look at joining as phone photography was accepted in the group. Members enjoyed two practical sessions so far this year, preparing for the monthly themes - the first was 'An Aussie Summer' held at the beach, and the second was to practice 'Panning', where members had fun tracking cars and bikes. Annette Kirby and Jeffrey Venning recently achieved some high awards in international competitions. People can learn more about the group in person at the Darling Terrace Art Gallery, 7.30pm on the second Wednesday of each month or email WhyallaPhotographyGroup@live.com

Join in with the Whyalla Photogroup