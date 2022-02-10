news, local-news,

February is Peace and Conflict Prevention/Resolution month, with Whyalla Rotary projects providing training to foster understanding and provide communities with the skills to resolve conflicts. Whyalla Rotary will be working to create environments of peace as the "cornerstone" of the groups' mission. Whyalla Rotary membership director Jane Ownes said Rotary believes when people work to create peace in their communities, it can have a "global effect." "By carrying out service projects and supporting peace fellowships and scholarships, our members take action to address the underlying causes of conflict, including poverty, discrimination, ethnic tension, lack of access to education, and unequal distribution of resources," Ms Owens explained. "Our commitment to peacebuilding today answers new challenges." Ms Owens explained The Rotary Club of Whyalla donate to the Rotary Foundation annually, ensuring this work continues. "Funds are raised through taking the 'Mobile Catering Unit' to different local community events selling Hot-dogs, chips and donuts and cold drinks - All proceeds go back into our community and to the world globally." This year along with the Rotary Club of Whyalla Norrie and a grant from the Rotary Foundation, the group has purchased 400 Birthing Kits, assembling them before delivering these resources to developing countries. Whyalla Rotary will also be putting together Hope Packages, containing essential items needed for emergency admissions to the local hospital's mental health unit, including toiletries; toothbrush and toothpaste; a bottle of water; a small book of helpful quotes; a writing pad, pen and stamped envelope; bubbles and a leaflet of useful telephone numbers. In providing support in mental health, the group collaborates with the University of SA, awarding a local stand out student researching mental health with the Glen Eden prize of excellence being $500 - it has also provided grants to support four students studying the post graduate diploma in mental health. In February/March this year the rotary Clubs of Whyalla and Whyalla Norrie will continue their fight to rid the world of Polio, raising money through the pre screening of the Movie The Duke. The Rotary Club of Whyalla's latest project has involved working with the City Council to remove playgrounds before sending them overseas to be installed in countries lacking these facilities. "Children who have never seen a swing park are getting the use of of the swing parks that we send them," Ms Owens finished.

Whyalla Rotary's projects during an important month