Rapid Antigen Test collection point opens in Whyalla

A collection point for Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) opened in Whyalla today, February 10, 2022, at the Edward John Eyre High School. The collection point is located ay 1/35 Grundel Street, Whyalla Norrie and will be open from 8am to 6pm, seven days a week. As per SA Health guidelines, people who are a close contact to a COVID-19 case and have no symptoms can register to collect four free RATs to test on day 1, 3, 5 and 7 (alternative days) of quarantine or they can have a PCR test on day 1 and day 6. Testing regimes are as follows: Close contact with COVID-19 symptoms Close contact and no COVID-19 symptoms COVID-19 symptoms, but no known contact - Details: For more information on COVID-19 visitwww.sahealth.sa.gov.au

