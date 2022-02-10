  1. Home
Rapid Antigen Test collection point opens in Whyalla

A collection point for Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) opened in Whyalla today, February 10, 2022, at the Edward John Eyre High School.

The collection point is located ay 1/35 Grundel Street, Whyalla Norrie and will be open from 8am to 6pm, seven days a week.

As per SA Health guidelines, people who are a close contact to a COVID-19 case and have no symptoms can register to collect four free RATs to test on day 1, 3, 5 and 7 (alternative days) of quarantine or they can have a PCR test on day 1 and day 6.

Testing regimes are as follows:

Close contact with COVID-19 symptoms

  • Quarantine for 7 days from exposure (date of exposure day 0)
  • PCR test as soon as possible and on day 6 of quarantine

Close contact and no COVID-19 symptoms

  • Quarantine for 7 days from exposure (date of exposure day 0)
  • PCR test as soon as possible and on day 6 OR
  • Rapid antigen test - register to collect free tests and test on day 1, 3, 5 and 7

COVID-19 symptoms, but no known contact

  • PCR test
  • Quarantine until negative result received

- Details: For more information on COVID-19 visitwww.sahealth.sa.gov.au