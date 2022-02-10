Rapid Antigen Test collection point opens in Whyalla
Local News
A collection point for Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) opened in Whyalla today, February 10, 2022, at the Edward John Eyre High School.
The collection point is located ay 1/35 Grundel Street, Whyalla Norrie and will be open from 8am to 6pm, seven days a week.
As per SA Health guidelines, people who are a close contact to a COVID-19 case and have no symptoms can register to collect four free RATs to test on day 1, 3, 5 and 7 (alternative days) of quarantine or they can have a PCR test on day 1 and day 6.
Testing regimes are as follows:
Close contact with COVID-19 symptoms
- Quarantine for 7 days from exposure (date of exposure day 0)
- PCR test as soon as possible and on day 6 of quarantine
Close contact and no COVID-19 symptoms
- Quarantine for 7 days from exposure (date of exposure day 0)
- PCR test as soon as possible and on day 6 OR
- Rapid antigen test - register to collect free tests and test on day 1, 3, 5 and 7
COVID-19 symptoms, but no known contact
- PCR test
- Quarantine until negative result received