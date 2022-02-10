What's on in Whyalla: The latest events
Country Market
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday, February 12, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, it is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468.
Come' n' try
West Whyalla Football Club
Wednesday, February 16, Memorial Oval, 4.30pm - 5.30pm. If your child is thinking about playing football this year, but is not sure, take them out to the Come N Try training session for U18, U15, U12.5, U10 and Auskick. Sausage sizzle at completion. Contact Mardi Hage 0429 442 493.
Back on track
Whyalla Scout Group
Revised dates for Term 1 of Whyalla Scout Group: Scouts - Wednesday, February 16 at 6pm; Joeys - Monday, February 21 at 6pm; Cubs - Monday, February 21 at 6.30pm. Phone 0418 870 890 for more information.
Drag it on
Steel City Drags
Saturday, February 19, Mullaquana Rd, Whyalla, day/night meet starts at 1pm; street cars, super sedans, modifieds, junior competition, For information https://steelcitydrags.com/ or phone 0438 259 079
Ready to roll
Ready, Set, Ride
Saturday, February 26, Whyalla Road Safety Centre, Cnr Billing & Plum St, 10am - 2pm. Free accessible freedom bike rides for all ages with expert help available, free recreation corner and refreshments, registrations essential - https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/220357203327
Market fair
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday & Sunday, February 26-27, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, it is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468.
Get a groove on
VHS the Video Hits Show
Showing at 8pm, Sunday, March 13 @ Lea Memorial Theatre. We are all excited to come to Port Augusta as part of the Adelaide Fringe. The best bits of your favourite VHS era movies on the big screen with 9 performers creating the musical soundtrack - live! Tickets: $38 - Concession $35.
Music road trip
500 Miles of Music
Pichi Richi Park, Quorn. June 18 and 19. Featuring artists from all over Australia, including Amber Lawrence. Visit www.revivetheregionswithmusic.com for more information.
Have you got an event coming up? Send event details to lachlan.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Due to uncertainty regarding coronavirus, contact event organisers/venue directly if unsure.