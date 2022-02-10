What's on in Whyalla: The latest events

news, local-news,

Country Market Tanderra Craft Village Saturday, February 12, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, it is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468. Come' n' try West Whyalla Football Club Wednesday, February 16, Memorial Oval, 4.30pm - 5.30pm. If your child is thinking about playing football this year, but is not sure, take them out to the Come N Try training session for U18, U15, U12.5, U10 and Auskick. Sausage sizzle at completion. Contact Mardi Hage 0429 442 493. Back on track Whyalla Scout Group Revised dates for Term 1 of Whyalla Scout Group: Scouts - Wednesday, February 16 at 6pm; Joeys - Monday, February 21 at 6pm; Cubs - Monday, February 21 at 6.30pm. Phone 0418 870 890 for more information. Drag it on Steel City Drags Saturday, February 19, Mullaquana Rd, Whyalla, day/night meet starts at 1pm; street cars, super sedans, modifieds, junior competition, For information https://steelcitydrags.com/ or phone 0438 259 079 Ready to roll Ready, Set, Ride Saturday, February 26, Whyalla Road Safety Centre, Cnr Billing & Plum St, 10am - 2pm. Free accessible freedom bike rides for all ages with expert help available, free recreation corner and refreshments, registrations essential - https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/220357203327 Market fair Tanderra Craft Village Saturday & Sunday, February 26-27, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, it is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468. Get a groove on VHS the Video Hits Show Showing at 8pm, Sunday, March 13 @ Lea Memorial Theatre. We are all excited to come to Port Augusta as part of the Adelaide Fringe. The best bits of your favourite VHS era movies on the big screen with 9 performers creating the musical soundtrack - live! Tickets: $38 - Concession $35. Music road trip 500 Miles of Music Pichi Richi Park, Quorn. June 18 and 19. Featuring artists from all over Australia, including Amber Lawrence. Visit www.revivetheregionswithmusic.com for more information. EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Have you got an event coming up? Send event details to lachlan.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Due to uncertainty regarding coronavirus, contact event organisers/venue directly if unsure.

What's on in Whyalla: The latest events