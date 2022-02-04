news, local-news,

Smokey Uppercuts in Whyalla has had a challenging, but pleasing first summer in its new venue on the foreshore. Originally a local family business, it has gone from purely operating in a mobile food truck, to working as a cafe brick and mortar style business, with owner Dylan Laherstorfer outlining the challenges the business has faced within the new venue. "The brick and mortar building that we are in does not pass the health and safety regulations to allow us to operate a kitchen inside of the building - the solution for that is basically our mobile food truck has been turned into the kitchen," he said. Mr Laherstorfer said there are future plans in place as the business continues its dine-in or take-away style, recently introducing deliveries, providing to customers who are unable to make it to the beach. He said the business plans will involved making improvements to the facilities, mentioning that the mobile food fan will return to regional towns once these improvements have been made, adding how this could open more employment opportunities. "Our social media is strong - it reaches far and wide and we have had people from Coober Pedy, Roxby Downs, Streaky Bay visit Whyalla specifically to come and buy lunch," he said. "We love chatting to everyone that visits Whyalla just to get lunch, with the awesome thing being they are booking accommodation as well as shopping at various Whyalla businesses. "I can confidently say that with the volume of visitors, I feel that there has been a good amount of people this summer...There are a lot of young families who stop in - they love the foreshore and they love the facilities here." Mr Laherstorfer said it had been challenging to find the perfect balance during the business's first summer working in the new format. "On one side of the coin it was a very good time of the year to start, but on the other side, it presented us with a lot of challenges - I have been running this business for three years but it has mainly been family run with a small tight knit crew operating an easy to manage food truck," he said. "All of a sudden we have expanded to an area that is 20 times the size of the truck, with 23 employees coming along for the ride." Mr Laherstorfer said adjustments had to be made as COVID-19 restrictions ebbed and flowed, with the business providing takeaway and delivery options run through Facebook while it revamps its website - he emphasised that they support as many local businesses as possible. "We do source a lot of our supplies locally, with us having many businesses on speed dial to help us keep up with the demand - We look forward to seeing how 2022 develops for us, the foreshore and the local community."

