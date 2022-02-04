news, local-news,

Whyalla musicians Alison Hams and Mark Tempany will perform with Deborah Brennan during her Joni Mitchell Show at the Port Augusta Fringe Festival this year. Ms Hams explained how they came to join as a duo. "We have both played music since we were children - Mark started out in the Queensland Folk Music scene of the early 1990's before moving towards Country Music where I was already working hard," Ms Hams explained. "He met me in 2003 and we have continued to perform across Australia, and Internationally from that point - we quickly became a team, and married in 2005." Ms Hams said the duo are quite different musically, but complement each other in many ways, outlining what people can expect at the fringe. "Our support for Deb's Joni Mitchell show will see us doing what we normally do which is an acoustic duo blend of our own songs, plus some music everyone will know, suited to the Joni era when Folk music, and Freedom were king - We will be featuring many existing, as well as many of our new original songs." The duo have had a long history with Ms Brennan as music teachers, assisting her with the local planning for this 2022 Fringe Regional Tour, with this genre of music suiting the pair's style - Ms Hams said they are eager to tour again this year. "We do plan to take our new music on-the-road in some form and prior to that we already have several production dates set for music videos throughout SA that we desperately hope we will be able to attend," Alison said. Ms Hams explained how COVID-19 restrictions have changed the way they work as musicians. "We have all had to move ourselves and what we do online, or to some virtual format...We have all found new ways, and maybe even better ways to produce, and share what we do." She added that their stand-out achievement during the pandemic was their 2020 video of Lions 'Carols In The Park,' attracting over 7400 Views on YouTube, also posted on www.whyallacarols.com "We are eternally proud of this production - and its magical capture of our unique part of the world at such a tumultuous time in history is something that will endure." Alison and Mark will return as commercial recording artists this year having previewed their first new single 'Lullaby' on Regional SA ABC Radio on December 23 2021. "As 2022 unfolds there will be a lot of new music, and music videos hitting the National and International media from us." A Case of You: The Music Of Joni Mitchell is on Thursday March 3 at the Lea Memorial Theatre, Port Augusta - featuring Deborah Brennan, with Mark Tempany and Alison Hams - Adelaide Fringe 'on the road' concert event labelled as; "a love letter to one of the most inspiring singer songwriters of the Woodstock era." More information www.adelaidefringe.com.au

