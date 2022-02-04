news, local-news,

Clean Seas has provided an update to Whyalla City Council around work to minimise impacts from its fish farming operations, while aiming to maximise benefits for the town. Working under strict EPA and PIRSA regulations to ensure compliance with environmental standards, Clean Seas has established its kingfish operations in Fitzgerald Bay, spending around $250,000 per month on farming in the bay. The business is working to prioritise the use of local contractors and suppliers, employing 20 local people with plans to recruit another seven. Council chief executive officer Justin Commons emphasised how the operation was of benefit to Whyalla. "Clean Seas continues to meet regulatory and environmental requirements while introducing a number of additional measures to further benefit the community and users of the Point Lowly marina," Mr Commons said. "This includes purchasing a new vessel capable of loading feed from Port Pirie, removing the need for commercial scale operations out of Point Lowly - As a result, Clean Seas will only utilise the Point Lowly marina for small (trailable) vessels similar to other users. "Despite this, Clean Seas will continue with their planned repairs of the Point Lowly boat ramp, which will also benefit recreational users." Clean Seas chief executive officer Rob Gratton said the operations were now well established, with all juvenile fish in their pens and no further fish transfers planned until September 2023. Mr Gratton said people with any queries, concerns or complaints could contact Clean Seas direct. "We understand people's concerns over these operations, but assure residents that we continue to meet all the required standards and are regularly providing reports to the relevant authorities," Mr Gratton said. "The most efficient and effective way to have your queries or concerns addressed is to contact us directly, so please call our General Manager, Mathew Fergusson on 0417 697 236, or myself on 0434 148 979 and we can provide the relevant information and respond to any concerns in real-time." Clean Seas will hold its next community briefing on Monday, February 7, from 6pm via Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions, providing an update on its operations and an opportunity for residents to ask questions. Despite ongoing speculation, Mr Gratton said Clean Seas was not aware of any escaped fish from its operations, confirming that all of the company's reporting obligations remain up-to-date. He suggested interested parties visit PIRSA's Fitzgerald Bay website for up-to-date information on such matters. The business's initial purpose was to propagate and grow southern bluefin tuna, as well as other species including yellowtail kingfish, while retaining the knowledge on how to breed and farm southern bluefin tuna. Clean Seas has stated it focusses its efforts on the sustainable, full life-cycle production of the regionally indigenous Spencer Gulf kingfish.

Whyalla City Council receives an update from Clean Seas