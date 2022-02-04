news, local-news,

Plans for the new foreshore hotel in Whyalla are continuing to develop to prepare for construction. Thrive Construct Executive Chairman Barrie Harrop has been working with architects and council to develop plans, despite COVID-19 restrictions. Mr Harrop said the team was tracking well with the plans despite some setbacks, making variations to the plans based on feedback from the community during consultation. "We want the community to be involved in this project because essentially they are our customers and we want people living in Whyalla to embrace this hotel and be proud of what we are doing." Mr Harrop stressed that they would be holding back on pre sales for the apartments until construction is underway, anticipating that the demolition of the old building would occur towards the middle of the year. "We are hoping we can get some support from the state government for regional investment particularly in terms of the employment opportunities and career path opportunities that we can present to the community in Whyalla." Mr Harrop said the overall project would look to re-position Whyalla as an alternative tourism destination for an outback experience, and that the project would be 12 months of construction. "It is an advance module hotel - We will be maximising the use of Whyalla produced steel, ensuring we are supporting local jobs and industry - other materials will need to be sourced elsewhere, such as the panelling of the hotel, which is cross-laminated timber (CLT) from plantation timber similar to the project of the Adelaide Oval Hotel." The Ada Ryan Gardens will be integrated into the project, with Mr Harrop outlining how the hotel would open up the gardens as an extension to the International hotel. "In summer the hotel will protect the wind from the garden - that will be a benefit. "It will also open up the opportunity to have receptions in marquees for weddings, community events, corporate events as an extension of the International hotel." Mr Harrop said the hotel will have "unique attributes" and the other aspects he believes will draw people in. "We are also aiming to target a new market, of course, the cuttlefish and diving season in winter is probably one of the best-kept secrets in the world...there is a whole range of divers in the world that are always looking for an exotic dive locations and Whyalla the unique giant cuttlefish gathering is simply not on the map essentially because of the lack of accommodation."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/5662b05f-1c18-422d-8b9d-1f9e734eb6c0.png/r12_0_2869_1614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg