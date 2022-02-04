news, local-news,

A new initiative has been forged between Crime Stoppers South Australia and the City of Whyalla. Officially launched on Monday, January 31, Crime Stoppers SA chief executive officer Nigel Smart said he believed the partnership demonstrated strong civic leadership by the council on behalf of ratepayers and residents, helping locals and visitors to gain greater control while working towards a safer community. "Crime - and indeed the fear of crime - impacts on community confidence, so this local safety initiative empowers and encourages people to share information about unsolved crimes and suspicious behaviour without the need to say who they are or put themselves at risk," Mr Smart said. "Perhaps something does not seem quite right in your neighbourhood - maybe you've overheard or know something about graffiti, property damage, theft, drug dealing or some other matter. "Whatever the matter is, if it concerns you, then we want to hear from you, because what you share can be provided to police on your behalf without you getting involved." City of Whyalla Mayor Clare McLaughlin said the partnership was the latest safety initiative developed to maintain a vibrant, safe and empowered local community. "Partnering with Crime Stoppers encourages people to share information about issues which make them feel distressed, fearful or concerned, with the intent of ultimately making them feel safer," Mayor McLaughlin said. "Although our reported crime figures reinforce that we are not particularly different to other local communities, we want individuals to see that they can make a difference to continually improving the level of safety in their community, and Crime Stoppers provides the ideal, anonymous platform. The mayor stressed to the "minority" who do the wrong thing to be aware as people will be calling out anti-social behaviour. Anyone with information about criminals or suspicious activity can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a tip at www.crimestopperssa.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/af0e3965-318c-46d8-aab4-a3e23752b690.jpg/r194_340_6737_4037_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Crime Stoppers and Whyalla Council's joint initiative