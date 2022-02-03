What's on in Whyalla: The latest events

news, local-news,

Come n try West Whyalla Football Club Wednesday, February 16, Memorial Oval, 4.30pm - 5.30pm. If your child is thinking about playing football this year, but is not sure, take them out to the Come N Try training session for U18, U15, U12.5, U10 and Auskick. Sausage sizzle at completion. Contact Mardi Hage 0429 442 493. Back on track Whyalla Scout Group Revised dates for Term 1 of Whyalla Scout Group: Scouts - Wednesday, February 16 at 6pm; Joeys - Monday, February 21 at 6pm; Cubs - Monday, February 21 at 6.30pm. Phone 0418 870 890 for more information. Ready to roll Ready, Set, Ride Saturday, February 26, Whyalla Road Safety Centre, Cnr Billing & Plum St, 10am - 2pm. Free accessible freedom bike rides for all ages with expert help available, free recreation corner and refreshments, registrations essential - https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/220357203327 Country Market Tanderra Craft Village February 27-28, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Road. Originally built by BHP in the early 1940's as a Singlemen's Hostel to house its Whyalla workers, Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience. With a variety of stalls & shops selling a wide range of products, it is also home to several specialist craft & hobby groups plus the Steel Cap Gallery (BHP Museum). Free event. Get your groove on VHS the Video Hits Show Showing at 8pm, Sunday, March 13 @ Lea Memorial Theatre. We are all excited to come to Port Augusta as part of the Adelaide Fringe. The best bits of your favourite VHS era movies on the big screen with 9 performers creating the musical soundtrack - live! Tickets: $38 - Concession $35. Live music road trip 500 Miles of Music Pichi Richi Park, Quorn. June 18 and 19. Featuring artists from all over Australia, including Amber Lawrence. Visit www.revivetheregionswithmusic.com for more information. Join the museum Mount Laura Homestead Come along to the monthly meeting held on the second Monday of every month. EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Have you got an event coming up? Send event details to lachlan.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Due to uncertainty regarding coronavirus, contact event organisers/venue directly if unsure.

What's on in Whyalla: The latest events