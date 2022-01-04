Whyalla News

Whyalla records 36 active COVID cases

By Louis Mayfield
Updated November 28 2022 - 7:35am, first published January 5 2022 - 9:59am
The steel city continues to deal with a surge in COVID-19 case numbers following the opening of the state borders, recording 36 active cases on Wednesday.

