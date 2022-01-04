Whyalla records 36 active COVID cases

The steel city continues to deal with a surge in COVID-19 case numbers following the opening of the state borders, recording 36 active cases on Wednesday.
Local cases began to filter through following an early morning flight from Adelaide to Whyalla on Friday, December 24, which was declared an exposure site by SA Health two days later.
Since then cases have continued to grow, with local exposure sites including Snap Fitness where a member attended on Christmas Day and tested positive the following day, and aged care operator Helping Hand who had one worker test positive.
In a statement, Helping Hand confirmed that the positive case was a staff member who last worked at Kindred Living Whyalla on December 23 and did not have direct contact with residents or clients.
"On 27 December 2021, visits to Copperhouse Court care home were paused and on 28 December, Yeltana care home was also placed on temporary visitor restrictions," they said.
"There are no known positive cases connected to either home, but the precautionary measures were taken due to staff close contact cases."
Snap Fitness Manager Joanne Marshall said the gym had been thoroughly cleaned before and after the case attended between 4.39pm and 6.10pm on December 25.
"We were never notified by SA Health ... we just wanted to inform people through a community service announcement," she said.
"It was more for our members to let them know to get tested if they were at the gym during that time."
Local MP Eddie Hughes said it was a positive that there had been no significant transmission exposure sites in Whyalla, but the rising case numbers were not a good omen.
"There would be other people who have not been tested that may be asymptomatic or just have minor symptoms ... people do need to ensure that they have had their booster," he said.
"Residents should continue wash their hands, wear a mask and practice social distancing in order to help control things."
The impact of the Omicron wave has also been felt by the tourism industry, with restrictions limiting some venues to 25 per cent capacity.
To provide much-needed support for the sector, the state government is offering financial assistance through the COVID-19 Support Fund.
Whyalla City Council CEO Justin Commons urged local businesses to visit the state government's tourism website and treasury web portal to see if they are eligible for financial assistance.
"These are very trying times as restrictions continually shift and growing community concern keeps many at home, due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant," he said.
"We all need to continue to find ways to support our local businesses and use common sense to protect our individual health and the health of all Whyalla residents, including those visiting."
To find out if you qualify go to: https://www.treasury.sa.gov.au/Growing-South-Australia/COVID-19.
COVID-19 case numbers for Whyalla and surrounds can be found on the state government website: https://www.covid-19.sa.gov.au/home/dashboard/heatmap.
